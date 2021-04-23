Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) to Buy

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $180.00 price target on the cloud computing company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $150.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.30% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTXS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.83.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $140.30 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $1,822,944.50. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $202,345.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,861 shares of company stock worth $9,874,366. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

