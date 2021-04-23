Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $11.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EVLO. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.67.

Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $11.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The firm has a market cap of $595.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.46. Evelo Biosciences has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $19.93.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Equities analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,705,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,710,000 after purchasing an additional 196,126 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 361,627 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 31,187 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

