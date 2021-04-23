Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Surgery Partners, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Surgery Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SGRY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Surgery Partners from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

SGRY opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 3.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.25. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the first quarter worth about $6,029,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,404,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 83,648 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after buying an additional 80,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,311,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

