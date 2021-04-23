JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Upgraded to Positive by Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.80.

JBLU stock opened at $19.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $96,550.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,520.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $100,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $284,446 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

