Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) PT Raised to $9.25 at Roth Capital

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $5.75 to $9.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jiayin Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

NASDAQ JFIN opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $282.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.99. Jiayin Group has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JFIN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.