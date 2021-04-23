JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives $36.33 Average PT from Analysts

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JKS. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Shares of JKS traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,927,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,579. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.09. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,446,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,189,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,625,000 after purchasing an additional 436,489 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 761,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 523,048 shares during the period. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.