JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their neutral rating on shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of JinkoSolar from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.50.

JKS opened at $40.20 on Monday. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.09.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth about $310,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth about $1,785,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth about $1,491,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

