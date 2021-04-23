Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.69 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 62.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 35,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after acquiring an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 29.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 73.5% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 4.1% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. Citigroup started coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.

HD stock opened at $321.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $345.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $296.41 and a 200-day moving average of $279.66.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

