John G. Chou Sells 6,082 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $729,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,781,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $120.89 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.51 and a fifty-two week high of $121.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,452,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,564,000 after purchasing an additional 185,909 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,895,000 after purchasing an additional 127,523 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,040,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,526,000 after purchasing an additional 792,778 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,912,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,987,000 after purchasing an additional 131,250 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,787,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,765,000 after buying an additional 25,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

