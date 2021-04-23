John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Robin Watson Acquires 2,428 Shares

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider Robin Watson purchased 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of £6,409.92 ($8,374.60).

Shares of WG stock traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 263.60 ($3.44). 1,760,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,810. John Wood Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.84 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 286.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 260.91. The company has a market cap of £1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WG. Jefferies Financial Group cut John Wood Group to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of John Wood Group to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 383 ($5.00) in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 349.71 ($4.57).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.