John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Robin Watson Acquires 2,428 Shares

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider Robin Watson purchased 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of £6,409.92 ($8,374.60).

Shares of WG stock traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 263.60 ($3.44). 1,760,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,810. John Wood Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.84 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 286.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 260.91. The company has a market cap of £1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WG. Jefferies Financial Group cut John Wood Group to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of John Wood Group to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 383 ($5.00) in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 349.71 ($4.57).

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for John Wood Group (LON:WG)

