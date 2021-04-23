Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $57.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.77. The stock had a trading volume of 43,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,033. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day moving average is $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $63.52. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.