Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.42-$9.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.6-$91.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.03 billion.Johnson & Johnson also updated its guidance to EPS.

JNJ stock opened at $165.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

