JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €190.00 Price Target for Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI)

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €182.00 ($214.12) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Pernod Ricard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €177.50 ($208.82).

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at €175.30 ($206.24) on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a one year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €162.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €156.46.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

