JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €675.00 Price Target

Kering (EPA:KER) received a €675.00 ($794.12) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €635.00 ($747.06) price target on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €580.00 ($682.35) price target on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €725.00 ($852.94) price target on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($823.53) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €636.15 ($748.42).

Shares of KER stock opened at €645.40 ($759.29) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €593.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is €573.90. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

