JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 630.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 242.4% during the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 4,118,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,340 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,057,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,395,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,631,000 after buying an additional 1,222,010 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 959,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after buying an additional 428,462 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,901,000.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 8,700,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $97,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,844,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,522,592.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,201,453 shares of company stock worth $195,250,382 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LBRT. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.82.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 3.31. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $257.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.