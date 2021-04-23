JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 338,733 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 257.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,124 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,733 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,368 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 123,334 shares during the last quarter. 50.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 19,655 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $183,381.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,660.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NG stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 63.25 and a quick ratio of 63.25.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Friday, January 29th.

NovaGold Resources Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG).

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.