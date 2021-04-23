JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 6th.

Shares of VEC stock opened at $51.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.85 million, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.58. Vectrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.83 and a 52-week high of $60.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.49. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $355.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.81 million. Analysts expect that Vectrus, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vectrus news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.