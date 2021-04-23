JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of VZIO stock opened at $22.89 on Monday. VIZIO has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

In related news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 85,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $1,664,476.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,557. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO William T. Baxter sold 28,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $567,506.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,811,576 shares of company stock valued at $36,296,438 in the last 90 days.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

