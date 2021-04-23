JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.12% of SPS Commerce worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in SPS Commerce by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $153,872.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $642,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,922,663.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,254 shares of company stock worth $7,962,814 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

SPSC stock opened at $103.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.01, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.22 and a 200-day moving average of $100.65.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $83.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

