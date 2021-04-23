JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 103,117 Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 598,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,117 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Asure Software were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASUR. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Asure Software in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Asure Software by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Asure Software by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Asure Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Asure Software by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Asure Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.83.

NASDAQ ASUR opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $149.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.09. Asure Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Asure Software had a net margin of 46.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

