JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $230.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.24.

Target stock opened at $205.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $102.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Target has a 1 year low of $100.50 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Target by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $655,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Target by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Target by 15.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 27,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

