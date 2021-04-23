JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $120.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a sell rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.44.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of YUM opened at $117.82 on Monday. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $118.97. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.15 and a 200-day moving average of $105.38.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 283,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,893,000 after buying an additional 12,715 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.