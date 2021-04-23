JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a £104.60 ($136.66) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.13% from the company’s current price.

JET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays set a £120.80 ($157.83) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a £124 ($162.01) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £107.49 ($140.43).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of LON:JET opened at GBX 7,857 ($102.65) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,095.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,971.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of GBX 6,326 ($82.65) and a 1 year high of £100.50 ($131.30).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.