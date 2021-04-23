JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 51,349 Shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,827 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.62% of Boston Private Financial worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $698,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,220,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPFH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BPFH opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. Analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

