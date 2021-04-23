JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ltd (LON:JARA) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ltd (LON:JARA) declared a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of JARA stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 93.60 ($1.22). The company had a trading volume of 174,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,835. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets has a twelve month low of GBX 87.83 ($1.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 112.50 ($1.47).

In related news, insider John Scott purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £23,500 ($30,702.90).

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.