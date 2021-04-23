JTC (LON:JTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

JTC (LON:JTC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on JTC from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 765 ($9.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of LON JTC traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 645 ($8.43). 103,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.91. JTC has a twelve month low of GBX 399 ($5.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 674 ($8.81). The company has a market cap of £790.27 million and a PE ratio of 71.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 627.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 582.83.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and other administration services.

