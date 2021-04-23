Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.28

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €45.28 ($53.27) and last traded at €44.92 ($52.85), with a volume of 250426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €40.84 ($48.05).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €38.61 and a 200-day moving average price of €37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.40. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

