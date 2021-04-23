Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX:JMS) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02

Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX:JMS) declared a final dividend on Friday, April 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from Jupiter Mines’s previous final dividend of $0.008.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Jupiter Mines Limited engages in the development and operation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for iron ore and manganese deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tshipi Manganese mine located in South Africa. Jupiter Mines Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Perth, Australia.

