Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX:JMS) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02

Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX:JMS) declared a final dividend on Friday, April 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from Jupiter Mines’s previous final dividend of $0.008.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.
Jupiter Mines Company Profile
