K21 (K21) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.62 Million

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. K21 has a total market cap of $16.62 million and $1.70 million worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One K21 coin can now be bought for approximately $3.75 or 0.00007335 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, K21 has traded down 37.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get K21 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00067664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00019204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00093099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $346.92 or 0.00678242 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00052625 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,218.94 or 0.08248099 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 (K21) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,430,714 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for K21 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for K21 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.