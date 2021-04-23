K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given a C$10.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KNT. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$12.25 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.42.

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$7.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$8.50.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

