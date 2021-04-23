Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.04 Million

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Brokerages expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to announce sales of $4.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.64 million and the lowest is $2.75 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 277.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $32.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.50 million to $39.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $117.31 million, with estimates ranging from $74.80 million to $147.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KALA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

KALA traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $8.04. 42,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,296. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $494.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.43. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.