Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.04 Million

Brokerages expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to announce sales of $4.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.64 million and the lowest is $2.75 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 277.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $32.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.50 million to $39.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $117.31 million, with estimates ranging from $74.80 million to $147.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KALA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

KALA traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $8.04. 42,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,296. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $494.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.43. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

