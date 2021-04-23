Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleyra Inc. is providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company manages multi-channel integrated communication services, through its proprietary platform, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra Inc., formerly known as GigCapital Inc., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.60.

KLR opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Kaleyra has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $20.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84. The company has a market cap of $436.10 million, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.56.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $44.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kaleyra will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Neil Miotto sold 16,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $289,165.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 56,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $913,723.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 45,000 shares of company stock worth $857,900 and have sold 658,554 shares worth $12,251,883. 50.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kaleyra by 74.9% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kaleyra in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Kaleyra in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kaleyra by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Kaleyra in the fourth quarter valued at about $711,000. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for business-to-consumer communications worldwide. Its platform enables communications by integrating mobile alert notifications and interactive capabilities to reach and engage end-user customers. The company's platform also provides programmable voice/interactive voice response configurations, inbound/outbound short message service capabilities, hosted telephone numbers, conversational marketing solutions, and other IP communications services such as e-mail, push notifications, and WhatsApp.

