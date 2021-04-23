KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.15

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 38599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt downgraded KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Monday, April 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.84.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, East Region and Bozymchak, and Mining Projects segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

