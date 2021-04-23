KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on KBH. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.
NYSE:KBH opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average is $39.55. KB Home has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90.
In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,944.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1,041.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About KB Home
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
