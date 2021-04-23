KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KBH. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NYSE:KBH opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average is $39.55. KB Home has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,944.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1,041.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

