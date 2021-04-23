KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Given “Sell” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on KBCSY. Zacks Investment Research raised KBC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of KBC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of KBC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered KBC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.
Shares of KBC Group stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,942. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average of $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.52.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 0.46%.
About KBC Group
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.
