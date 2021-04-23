KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Given “Sell” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KBCSY. Zacks Investment Research raised KBC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of KBC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of KBC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered KBC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of KBC Group stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,942. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average of $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.52.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 0.46%.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

