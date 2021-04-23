KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KE Holdings Inc. is a real estate company. It provides platform for housing transactions and services. KE Holdings Inc. is based in China. “

Get KE alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on KE in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $76.70 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on KE in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.46.

NYSE BEKE opened at $54.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.78 and its 200-day moving average is $62.82. KE has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $22.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.28 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KE will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in KE by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,631,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,038,000 after buying an additional 2,901,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,237,000 after acquiring an additional 592,683 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 92.7% in the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 6,387,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072,931 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 1,217.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,512,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KE (BEKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.