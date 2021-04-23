Kemper Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Kemper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kemper’s FY2021 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

KMPR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $82.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.02. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $54.41 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Kemper by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 267.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,836,000 after buying an additional 85,338 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 61,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,236. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.78%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

