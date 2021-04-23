Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PPRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. AlphaValue lowered Kering to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Get Kering alerts:

PPRUY opened at $77.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.77. Kering has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $78.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.