KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $278.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.83 million.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PDCE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $34.00 on Thursday. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average of $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,641,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $182,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,355.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 595.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $59,166,000 after buying an additional 2,467,376 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,385 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,028 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

