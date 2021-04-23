KeyCorp Boosts AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $141.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.86.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $133.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.47. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $75.06 and a 12-month high of $134.80.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,418,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,402.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,688 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $263,121,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,380,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,703 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in AMETEK by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,879,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,864,000 after purchasing an additional 831,365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,015,000 after purchasing an additional 598,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in AMETEK by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,422,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,050,000 after purchasing an additional 541,905 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

