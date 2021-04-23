KeyCorp Boosts Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $126.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $122.00 to $126.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EMN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.47.

EMN stock opened at $110.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.30. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $119.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 83,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Members Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

