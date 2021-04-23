KeyCorp Comments on Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.26. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $19.14 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $186.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.21.

Shares of PXD opened at $146.28 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $73.51 and a 12 month high of $169.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.94 and its 200-day moving average is $123.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 143.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

