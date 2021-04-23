Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.30-7.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.67-20.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.99 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.67.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $140.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

