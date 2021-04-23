Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.36. 26,354,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,795,455. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.