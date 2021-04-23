Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.65. The stock had a trading volume of 133,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,795,455. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.20, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 180,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,115,000 after purchasing an additional 582,488 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,554,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,169,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,658,000 after purchasing an additional 44,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

