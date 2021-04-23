Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

KMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.58. The company had a trading volume of 64,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,795,455. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $17.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 327.20, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.