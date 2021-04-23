Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KGSPY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Kingspan Group stock opened at $95.35 on Tuesday. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $99.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.12.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

