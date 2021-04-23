Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) PT Lowered to $210.00

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) had its price objective lowered by Truist Securities from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

KNSL has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.33.

KNSL stock opened at $171.22 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $252.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $139.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.29 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,799,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $16,845,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,527,000 after acquiring an additional 46,266 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 298.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 60,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,091,000 after buying an additional 45,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 261.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,568,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

