KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Receives $19.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KREF shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 174,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $3,255,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 4,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $76,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 589,455 shares of company stock worth $11,096,565. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 139,220 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 22,672 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 153,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,773. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.67. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 406.74, a current ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Equities analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.99%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

