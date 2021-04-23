Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Buys 17,258 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises 4.8% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $17,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,705,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,466,000 after buying an additional 393,895 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,349,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,098,000 after purchasing an additional 307,026 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,861,000 after purchasing an additional 244,781 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,103,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,359,000 after acquiring an additional 272,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 790,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,197,000 after acquiring an additional 91,545 shares in the last quarter.

IQLT stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $38.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.19.

